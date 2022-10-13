Toyota IMC’s Car Prices Have Increased by up to Rs. 3.8 Million Since January

The crippling inflation has drastically shifted the landscape of Pakistan’s car industry. Prices of small sedans and SUVs, in particular, have shot up significantly and are now considered high-end products.

Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) lineup only consists of two sedans, an SUV, and a pickup truck. The prices of all of these vehicles have gone up by a whopping 32-37%.

Here’s how much the prices of Toyota cars have increased since January:

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in October 2022 (Rs.) % Increase Toyota Yaris

1.3 Gli M/T 2,612,000 3,539,000 35% 1.3 Gli CVT 2,817,000 3,769,000 34% 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,745,000 3,729,000 36% 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,919,000 3,929,000 35% 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,970,000 4,009,000 35% 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,175,000 4,259,000 34% Toyota Corolla

Altis 1.6 M/T 3,380,000 4,569,000 35% Altis 1.6 A/T 3,534,000 4,789,000 35% Altis SE 1.6 A/T 3,892,000 5,279,000 36% Altis 1.8 CVT 3,872,000 5,269,000 36% Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,179,000 5,709,000 37% Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,199,000 5,749,000 37% Toyota Hilux



Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,947,000 9,169,000 32% Revo G 2.8 A/T 7,306,000 9,609,000 32% Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,032,000 10,599,000 32% Revo Rocco 8,472,000 11,179,000 32% Toyota Fortuner

Fortuner G A/T 8,569,000 11,579,000 35% Fortuner V A/T 9,941,000 13,259,000 33% Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 10,392,000 13,969,000 34% Fortuner Legender 10,842,000 14,699,000 36%

EDB’s Report

The latest Engineering Development Board (EDB) report suggests that carmakers have increased their product prices by almost 47% in the past nine months.

EDB has rationalized the 47% increase in car prices over the last nine months by highlighting a few pertinent challenges. It said that the local currency depreciated by 31% during the said period. “The adverse parity of the rupee-dollar and hiked duties and taxes on the sector led to an increase in car prices in Pakistan”, EDB stated in the report.

Carmakers have also cited the same reasons for price hikes prior to this report. However, the government continues to bash the auto industry for allegedly exploiting the market.

Car companies have demanded that the government reduce the prices of their cars following the depreciation of the dollar, while the automakers demand a conducive policy for the decrease in operational costs.

With both parties at odds with each other, the car industry seems to be stuck in purgatory.