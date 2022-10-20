PM Shehbaz Directs Authorities to Utilize Indigenous Resources for Power Generation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the officials of the Power Ministry to minimize Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel for power generation and instead utilize indigenous energy resources to provide affordable electricity to the people.

He issued the instructions during a meeting held here on Thursday to review the proposals for curtailing electricity load shedding in the upcoming winter season.

The Premier, while directing the authorities to provide maximum relief to electricity consumers, asked the Power Ministry to closely monitor the demand and supply gap of electricity in winter.

The officials of the Ministry of Power gave a detailed briefing on the power demand and fuel projections for the winter season.

The meeting was attended by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister of Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik and others.