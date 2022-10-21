Governor Punjab Bans Political Addresses in Universities

Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, has directed Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all public universities to impose a ban on political activities inside the campuses.

The development comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, was invited to deliver speeches at Lahore’s Government College University (GCU) and the University of Sargodha (SU).

In this context, Governor Punjab sent the directions through a letter, stressing that the politicians may enter the universities but political activities will not be allowed inside the campuses.

Yesterday, PTI Chief, Imran Khan, was invited to address an event at SU, where he remarked that Governor Punjab has been ordered to prevent him from making a speech at the campus.

He further questioned how students would learn about politics if political figures are forbidden from speaking at the universities.