Here’s What Happened in Last 5 T20I Matches Between Pakistan and India

Pakistan and India are both set to begin their campaigns in T20 World Cup 2022 with a high-profile contest on 23 October 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. While the arch-rivals gear up to lock horns in this game of supremacy, let’s take a look at five recent T20I encounters between India and Pakistan.

1. Asia Cup 2016

Afridi-led Pakistan travelled to Mirpur to face Dhoni-led India who thrashed them by five wickets. Pakistan took little time from losing the toss to losing the game, as their batting collapsed badly. Khurram Manzoor’s 10, Sarfaraz Ahmad’s 25 and 15 extras added to a target of 83 for India. While most of the Indian bowling attack was among wickets, Hardik Pandya stood out with his spell of 3 for 8.

Mohammad Amir’s new ball spell was a little ray of hope for Pakistan as he removed both the openers for ducks. Mohammad Sami too bowled well. However, Virat Kohli soon swept away the every little bit of optimism from Pakistan camp with his 49 off 51 as India comfortably won the game in the 16th over.

India 85/5 Virat Kohli 49(51) Mohammad Amir 3/18 Pakistan 83/10 Sarfaraz Ahmad 25(24) Hardik Pandya 3/8

2. T20 World Cup 2016

A few days after the humiliating defeat in Asia Cup, Pakistan lined up against India at Kolkata Stadium in T20 World Cup 2016. Different venue, a different stage but the results were very similar; Virat Kohli wiped Pakistan out of the game.

Losing the toss, Pakistan batted first and did slightly better than the last time. A not-too-bad start from the opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Ahmed Shehzad, followed 22 and 26 from Umar Akmal and Shoaib Malik respectively had Pakistan at 118 by the end of 18th over as the match was shortened due to the weather conditions.

While Mohammad Sami replicated his performance from the last game, picking up two wickets, so did Virat Kohli; A fifty, but a much better fifty. Chasing 118, India once again ended the deal in the 16th over, this time with 6 wickets in hand.

Pakistan 118/5 Shoaib Malik 26(16) Suresh Raina 1/4 India 119/4 Virat Kohli 55(37) Mohammad Sami 2/17

3. T20 World Cup 2021

It then took years for Pakistan and India to come face-to-face in a T20I. Fast forward to 2021, Pakistan and India meet at a neutral venue for the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture. India did not have MS Dhoni leading but they had their top-notch skipper Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Similar faces, much bigger names.

On the other hand, Pakistan stepped on the field with a truly different side. A new captain, a new vice-captain, a new wicket-keeper and a 21-year-old leading the pace attack. The first time for all of them facing India in a T20I. Pakistan had never won a World Cup game against India but history was to be changed and rewritten that day.

Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first. The 21-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi went through the Indian top-order like a knife through the butter. India never seemed to recover from the dismantling spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi, as spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim restricted the batters in the middle overs. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf too delivered notable performances with the ball. They all chipped in for Pakistan but there was one man out there for India. A much more known and celebrated, Virat Kohli, with a fifty, a compensating fifty, far from destructive.

India posted 152, a target quite simple in the present days of fast cricket. The then top-ranked T20I batter and the current top-ranked T20I batter made it look even simpler, scoring sensational half-centuries as they helped Pakistan clinch their first 10-wicket victory in a T20I, that too against India.

India 151/7 Virat Kohli 57(49) Shaheen Afridi 3/31 Pakistan 152/0 Mohammad Rizwan 79(55) –

4. Asia Cup 2022 (First Encounter)

A year later, Pakistan and India once again played each other in UAE in Asia Cup 2022. India had a new captain, their regular opener, Rohit Sharma while the star Virat Kohli was aiming to earn his shine back. Pakistan too was a depleted side after injury to their star bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s. The 19-year-old debutant Naseem Shah was expected to shoulder the pace attack of Pakistan.

India won the toss and resultantly Pakistan batted first. The captain and star batter, Babar Azam, fell early while Mohammad Rizwan continued his red hot form with a well-made 43 off 42. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4 wickets and Hardik Pandya’s 3 wickets, saw Pakistan getting all out for 147.

Naseem Shah came in to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi, therefore he felt obligated to pick up a wicket in the first over. KL Rahul walked back for a duck. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja then added their thirties to the total but it was Hardik Pandya with a fiery 33 off only 17 balls to win a thriller at Dubai Stadium.

Pakistan 147/10 Mohammad Rizwan 43(42) Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26 India 148/5 Ravindra Jadeja 35(29) Mohammad Nawaz 3/33

5. Asia Cup 2022 (Second Encounter)

A few days after losing a thriller, Pakistan came back much stronger in the second contest of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan won the toss and made India bat first. This match saw Virat Kohli back in his game, scoring a decent 60 off 44 balls. India posted a target of 181 as Shadab Khan took two wickets remaining economical.

While chasing a bigger total, Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls but it was Mohammad Nawaz who created the difference. Promoted up the batting order, Mohammad Nawaz showcased his batting abilities with a game-changing 42 off only 20 balls. The game although tilted towards Pakistan’s favor, it ended up being a thriller as Pakistan registered a marvelous win with only two balls to spare.

India 181/7 Virat Kohli 60(44) Shadab Khan 2/31 Pakistan 182/5 Mohammad Rizwan 71(51) Ravi Bishnoi 1/26

Summary

The above instances ended up in Pakistan’s favor twice while India won three games. However, with Shaheen Shah Afridi back in the squad, Pakistan is back to full strength. India, on the other hand, is missing their main bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to an injury.

The above matches also showed a considerable impact of the toss but all the above matches were played in Asian conditions. The T20 World Cup 2022, hence, can be a very different stage for both India and Pakistan as the Australian conditions will play a major role in the way things unfold on 23 October. With heavy rainfall expected in Melbourne on Sunday, we very well may not see the two arch-rivals clash, but there’s always hope for the best.

