Weekly SPI-Inflation Rises 27.13% YoY Due to Higher Food and Non-Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on October 20, recorded an increase of 0.35 percent.

This week’s hike comes due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

ALSO READ International Finance Corporation Suggests Private Sector Participation in DISCOs Management

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 27.13 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (170.15 percent), tomatoes (113.23 percent), diesel (74.51 percent), pulse gram (68.02 percent), petrol (62.75 percent), pulse masoor (56.88 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (56.31 percent), washing soap (55.36percent), pulse moong (53.66percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (53.29percent), mustard oil (53.19percent), pulse mash (52.72 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (49.94 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 percent), chilies powder (41.85 percent), sugar (12.99 percent) and gur (2.66 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.27 points against 204.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent%) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.35 percent, 0.37 percent, 0.37 percent, 0.39 percent and 0.32 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include salt powdered (4.84 percent), bananas (3.79 percent), tomatoes (2.63 percent), powdered milk Nido 390g polybag each (2.22 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (2.21 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (2 percent), georgette (1.90 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.57 percent), shirting (1.33 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (1.24 percent), milk fresh (1.23 percent), cooked beef (1.21 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.02 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.89 percent), curd (0.57 percent), cigarettes Capstan (0.52 percent), tea prepared (0.42 percent), chilies powder national (0.40 percent), rice basmati broken (0.23 percent), sugar (0.18 percent), cooked daal (0.16 percent), onions (0.06 percent) and mustard oil (0.05 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included pulse masoor (3.63 percent), chicken (3.49 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (1.95 percent), potatoes (1.88 percent), pulse mash (1.74 percent), pulse moong (1.13 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (0.93 percent), pulse gram (0.75 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.70 percent), beef with bone (0.56 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality (0.52 percent), garlic (0.49 percent), LPG (0.45 percent) and eggs (0.11 percent).

The commodities prices which remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), mutton, gur, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1, gas charges, energy saver, Sufi washing soap, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.