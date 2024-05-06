GIKI and NAVTTC Announce Establishment of New Training Center

The Ministry of Federal Education, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute), and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have joined forces through a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a new training center in Islamabad.

Signed by the Federal Secretary of Education, the Rector of GIK Institute, and the Executive Director of NAVTTC, the agreement aims to cultivate a collaborative partnership. Envisioning the new training center as a nucleus for advanced research, hands-on learning experiences, and professional development initiatives, the participants anticipate it will significantly enrich the academic landscape.

Furthermore, they believe it will bolster the socio-economic growth of the nation by producing highly skilled graduates equipped to address the challenges of the 21st century.

ALSO READ Education Ministry Introduces Free Transport for Female Students and Teachers

Mohiuddin Wani stressed that this initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s Educational initiatives for 2024, providing an avenue for extensive collaboration between the federal ministry and the GIK Institute. The MoU is geared towards providing training in contemporary IT subjects, thereby enhancing employment opportunities for the educated youth of the country.