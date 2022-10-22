Unimplemented Animal Reforms Lead to Donkey’s Horrifying Death After Being Force-Fed Acid

After the actress and WWF-Pakistan Goodwill Ambassador, Ushna Shah, revealed the shocking news on Wednesday of a donkey being force-fed acid, Pakistan’s leading animal rescuer, Ayesha Chundrigar, announced yesterday that it had succumbed to its injuries a day later.

She announced its death on Twitter and Instagram saying, “Bear, the acid burn donkey died yesterday.”

ALSO READ Hum Network Subsidiary Partners With GS Group for $50 Million Tech Fund

Ayesha runs the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in Karachi, which had rescued Bear and attempted to treat it immediately. She shared the sickening details of its assault on her social media accounts, as per which it was revealed that Bear had had “acid poured down his throat.”

Her tweet read:

His entire body from the insides, his intestines, his lungs, his throat, his mouth all burnt, blistered, set aflame from the inside out. Silent tears fell from his eyes and his expression was one of frozen fear.

ALSO READ Gang of Well-Trained Smuggler Donkeys Arrested in KP

Chundrigar pointed out that donkeys are strong animals, and wrote:

It takes a lot of manpower to try open a mouth of a donkey to then pour acid in to hear it sizzle away his insides. This was premeditated. Donkeys don’t scream out loud, he must have been standing silently, eyes wide in shock, as his life eroded away.

She also shared how the act had taken place:

In revenge towards his owner, allegedly, someone had committed this Jeffrey Dahmer-esque act and this is very common.

“The intention one set to harm an innocent animal that cannot defend himself. Then going to a store to purchase acid that is available easily for a few rupees. A gang of 2-3 men forcing it down a donkey’s throat as a source of fun and running off free to do the same to others,” Chundrigar continued.

Disclaimer: Disturbing footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

We named him Bear. Honestly, that’s all I could come up with in the moment as I saw his mouth ravaged by the hideous wounds all inflicted upon him by our ppl. In revenge towards his owner, allegedly, someone had committed this Jeffrey Dahmer-esque act & this is very common 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ODXv5lUHVm — ayesha chundrigar (@a_chundrigar) October 21, 2022

In a series of tweets, she highlighted that men are statistically more likely to engage in such acts of cruelty and noted that such people become rapists and murderers.

“We don’t cut off the head at the source. We let it grow into a big ugly monster that invades our society and then we wonder why,” Chundrigar fumed.

These are the ppl that become rapists & murderers. Which is why rape and murder have almost become social norms in our society. We don’t cut off the head at the source. We let it grow into a big ugly monster that invades our society & then we wonder why 2/3 — ayesha chundrigar (@a_chundrigar) October 21, 2022

ALSO READ FIA Cybercrime Wing Registered 46 FIRs Against Child Abuse in 2022

The Government of Pakistan embarked on a new-found ambition this summer to introduce a number of animal welfare and protection reforms in Islamabad. However, the reforms remain to be implemented in letter and spirit in the federal capital, and have not been extended to the provinces as promised.

Islamabad’s animal abuse helpline 1819 is also defunct despite complaints about it, and the lack of fervor by the concerned officials has led to a growing number of bone-chilling cases of animal abuse in the country of late. This has pushed local animal rescuers to reach out to foreign organizations like The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and FOUR PAWS International for assistance in desperation.

Unfortunately, even these organizations are currently unable to lend assistance because (as per reliable sources) they require clearance by the Pakistani government and judiciary to operate here, which leaves animals in Pakistan as open targets of unrestrained torture and sadistic abuse for the foreseeable future.