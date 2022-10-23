Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India 2022 T20 World Cup Clash

Pakistan and India will commence their 2022 T20 World Cup campaigns as the arch-rivals face-off in front of a jam-packed crowd at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 23 October.

The two teams will be aiming to kickstart their campaigns on the right foot and also win the bragging rights in the process. Both the teams head into the T20 World Cup in remarkable run of form with Pakistan recently winning the tri-nation series in New Zealand and India winning their previous two T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

The Men in Green will be hoping to continue where they left off against India in the previous edition of the tournament while the Men in Blue will be looking to right their wrongs and take revenge for the embarrassing defeat. Pakistan emerged victorious in 2021 T20 World Cup clash as they completely dominated their opponent on their way to a historic 10-wicket win.

The two sides recently met twice in the 2022 Asia Cup as well. India won the first encounter by 5 wickets in the group stages while Pakistan repaid the debt with a 5-wicket win of their own in the Super 4s stage. This will be the third meeting between the two sides this year.

The high-octane clash between the two teams is set to begin at 1:00 PM, Pakistan Standard Time, with record-breaking attendance expected at the MCG.

Pakistan vs. India match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, A-Sports and Ten Sports on television as well as their live streaming platforms. Pakistan vs. India live streaming will also be available on ARY Zap mobile app, Daraz App and tapmad TV.

Live match score, live commentary and ball-by-ball updates can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s T20 World Cup 2022 live score coverage.

Here are the links for live streaming:

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. tapmad TV (Android) LINK 4. tapmad TV (iOS) LINK 5. Ary Zap (Android) LINK 6. Ary Zap (iOS) LINK

