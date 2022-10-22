New Zealand and England Get Off to Winning Starts in T20 World Cup Super 12s

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

The Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off in style, with New Zealand defeating Australia by 89 runs in the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, marking the first victory of their campaign.

The New Zealand openers, Finn Allen and Devon Conway got off to a terrific start with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 16 balls and 92 runs off 58 balls, respectively, to lead their team to a massive total of 200.

In response, the Aaron Finch-led team were bundled out on 111 runs owing to a fantastic bowling performance from Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner, who each claimed three wickets.

In the second encounter of the day, England defeated Afghanistan by five wickets to take the second spot in the Group A points table, while Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is in first place with an exceptional net run rate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top two teams from both, Group A and B will advance to the semi-finals stages while every team will play five matches against their respective group teams.

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 +4.45 England 1 1 0 0 2 +0.62 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.62 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 -4.45

