FBR Crosses Rs. 2 Trillion Tax Collection in Record Time

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has crossed the revenue collection figure of Rs. 2 trillion during the first four months (July-October 24) of the current fiscal year 2022-2023 (FY23).

According to details, FBR has achieved yet another milestone by crossing the revenue collection figure of Rs. 2 trillion, a month earlier than last year.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad appreciated the performance of team FBR and expressed optimism about achieving the collection target set for the fiscal year (2022-23), the FBR added.

Sources said that the target for the month of October 2022 had been set at Rs. 534 billion. The tax projections for the second quarter of FY23 have been estimated at Rs. 2,036.087 billion. In the first quarter of FY23, the FBR collected Rs. 1,635 billion, and an addition of over Rs. 365 billion in the first 24 days of October enabled the FBR to cross Rs. 2 trillion mark.

The FBR collected net revenue of Rs. 685 billion during the month of September against the target of Rs. 684 billion which was 27 percent higher than the collection of September last year.

Similarly, the target of the first quarter of the current financial year was also surpassed by achieving Rs. 1,635 billion against the target of Rs. 1,609 billion.