KP Govt to Build a Dam on Swat River

Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has ordered the concerned authorities to carry out a survey for the construction of a dam on the Swat River.

In this regard, he presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet and said that it will not only produce electricity but also minimize the threat of flood by utilizing water for the barren lands.

The Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR), and Administrative Secretaries of several public departments also attended the meeting along with the provincial cabinet.

Furthermore, Special Assistant to the CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, briefed a presser and said that CM has also instructed the administration to conclude the current survey for estimating losses faced by flood victims in the province.

In addition, CM has demanded the removal of encroachments near rivers, streams, and water channels, so that losses can be prevented in the coming future, he added.

Besides, the provincial cabinet has also approved several decisions, which include the upgradation of tehsil Razar in district Swabi to a sub-division, paying funds and allowances to the local government representatives, and selection of a convener of Tehsil City Council (TCC) via elections.

Moreover, it has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conservancy and Biosphere Reserve Rules, 2022, in a bid to preserve biodiversity and foster its sustainable usage.