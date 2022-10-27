Hyderabad Likely to Become Pakistan’s Hottest City in Next Century

Hyderabad is on track to becoming Pakistan’s hottest city by the turn of the century, two reports published by the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday have warned.

According to the UN, Hyderabad is likely to be the country’s hottest city by 2100. By then, the city’s highest average temperature will be between 29.9°C and 32°C.

By the end of the century, Pakistan will face more intense heat waves that will be of longer durations and will occur more frequently during the summer season.

Karachi is already among the top three cities in South Asia that are at high risk of drought due to heat waves. Drought-induced economic losses are already visible in the city. The other two cities are Delhi and Kolkata.

Besides, extreme weather conditions pose a significant threat to food security. Agricultural economies in South Asia, particularly Pakistan, are vulnerable to changing climate in the region.

Farmers are already witnessing a sharp decrease in their produce. They have also been reporting a significant rise in crop diseases due to extreme climate-induced events such as floods.