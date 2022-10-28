Women Make Up Just 4.5% of FBR’s Workforce: Report

The total share of female staff in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) workforce is around 4.5 percent only.

According to the FBR’s report on Women’s Status in the Tax and Revenue Administration, although the FBR follows the government-wide policy on the inclusion of under-represented groups, workforce diversity is low in FBR.

According to the report, out of the total workforce of 20,777, the headcount of female employees is only 926.

A majority of females are recruited in Grade 16 and below (64 percent) in both IRS and Customs. However, female representation (as a share of working strength in each grade) is better in grades 17 and above, especially in PCS.

There are no rigorous institutional targets pursued for increasing female workforce participation, in spite of the fact that the government has a recruitment policy of a 10 percent quota for women allocated to the public sector. However, as per the organization’s HR policy, women and other underrepresented groups can compete for all positions.

There is also a wedlock policy in place, under which female officers are posted in the same locations as their husbands (or if unmarried they are stationed in the same city as their parents).

Although FBR is a women-friendly workplace with most of the workplace equality protocols in place, however, the organization does not have daycare facilities in the field formations as well as the urban centers to support working mothers. There are no flexibility options for leave extension for childcare once the 3-month maternity leave period expires, it added..