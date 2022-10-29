BOL News Remains Top Viewed Channel During Long March

BOL News was the most-watched channel on TV and social media during PTI’s Azadi Long March to Islamabad being held by Imran Khan.

The channel was the most viewed as Imran Khan launched the long march from Lahore on Friday.

BOL News channel secured 41.65 percent of the viewership and was the most watched throughout the day from 9 AM on Friday till midnight.

ARY News managed to get 27.80 percent of viewership, while all other channels received a combined 30.55 percent.

The YouTube channel of BOL news was also the most watched during the PTI’s long march. An estimated 89,000 people watched the Long March live on YouTube from 3-4 PM when it was being launched.

ARY News came a distant second with 55,000 viewers while all other channels received a combined 56,000 viewers on the digital platform.

There are reports that BOL News has been off aired by cable operators in Karachi.

We haven’t even left Lahore and illegal acts of suspending tv channels like BOL have started. Freedom of expression is completely finished in Pakistan! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/OVc5jhUaCS — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday prohibited the live coverage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march. PEMRA has directed the TV channels not to broadcast live programs, including the PTI’s long march and speeches by its leaders.

Imran Khan launched the Long March in Lahore on Friday, October 28th.

Due to extensive coverage of the long March, Bol News has broken all the previous records in the race as the most-watched channel on television, social media, and YouTube.

It must be mentioned that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has launched the much-awaited long march from Lahore to Islamabad. The march kicked off from Liberty Chowk in Lahore on Friday and will make several stops throughout the way before reaching Islamabad on Friday, November 4.