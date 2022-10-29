Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition With Impressive Hardware

Lenovo is celebrating 30 years of its popular ThinkPad laptop lineup with the launch of a special 30th Anniversary Edition notebook. There will only be 5,000 units of the limited edition around the world.
The limited edition stands out from the rest thanks to its carbon fiber lid and a retro RGB ThinkPad three-color logo. It also has special green and blue replacement caps for the usual red Trackpoint.
The laptop’s retail box is made of 100% rapidly renewable bamboo and sugarcane fibers that are compostable. The package also includes Lenovo stickers and a number of other freebies.
The limited edition ThinkPad is equally impressive in terms of specifications. It has a 14-inch OLED screen with a 2.8K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate to enable smooth scrolling. The screen covers 100% of the P3 color gamut for high color accuracy. There is a 1080p webcam housed in the top bezel for video calls and face unlocking through Windows Hello.
On the inside, it is powered by the Intel Core i7-1260P CPU with up to 32 GB LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. You get Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and a 57 Whr battery onboard with 65W rapid charging support.
For audio, you get four front-facing speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and four 360-degree microphones with Dolby Voice support.
The ports include a combination of 2 USB C Thunderbolt 4 connectors, 2 USB A 3.2 ports, a headphone/mic combo jack, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an optional Nano SIM slot that only comes with a few models.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Anniversary Edition will be released in December this year for around $2,870, but it also has cheaper variants that will be available for as low as $1164.