A T20 World Cup to Forget for the Captains Until Now

Unlike many other sports, captains are considered crucial in cricket due to the number of on-field decisions they have to take. Captains need to perform at a much higher standard than the rest of the players for a cricket team to perform to the best of its abilities and achieve glory.

Captains are expected to lead from the front to inspire the entire squad, but it has been a completely different story in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. The likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and Kane Williamson, and all other captains and main cogs of their respective teams, have failed to live up to their usual standards, which has led their sides to inconsistent performances in the mega-event.

Babar has been the most disappointing out of the lot as he has scored only 8 runs in 3 innings in the tournament. His failures have led Pakistan to the brink of elimination from the Super 12s stage, sending shockwaves to throughout the cricketing world.

Jos Buttler has been another major disappointment in the competition. Considered one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world, Buttler has only scored 18 runs in 2 innings and captained his side in a major upset as Ireland defeated a strong English side.

Similarly, the likes of Williamson, Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Temba Bavuma, and Dasun Shanaka have also had a torrid outing Downunder which could potentially have major implications for their respective sides.

Here are the stats of all the captains in Super 12s until now:

Country Captain Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi 1 3 3.00 60.00 Australia Aaron Finch 3 107 53.50 110.30 Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan 3 31 10.33 93.93 England Jos Buttler 2 18 9.00 90.00 India Rohit Sharma 3 72 24.00 120.00 Ireland Andrew Balbirnie 5 117 23.40 128.57 Netherlands Scott Edwards 6 74 14.80 81.31 New Zealand Kane Williamson 2 31 15.50 86.11 Pakistan Babar Azam 3 8 2.66 53.33 South Africa Temba Bavuma 3 14 7.00 60.86 Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka 5 75 15.00 113.63 Zimbabwe Craig Ervine 5 96 19.20 97.95

*Stats at time of writing

