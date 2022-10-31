Australia Leapfrogs England on Points Table After Win Over Ireland

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Australia moved into second place in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 points table after defeating Ireland by 42 runs in their fourth game of the campaign on Monday, October 31 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is currently leading the Group A points table with five points and a healthy run rate of +3.850 after winning two of three matches; one of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

The Jos Buttler-led England, on the other hand, are third on the table with three points from three games. They have a better run rate than Ireland who are also on three points.

It is pertinent to mention here that tomorrow, two Group A matches will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the first game and New Zealand facing England in the second.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 3 2 0 1 5 +3.85 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.304 England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.890

