FBR’s Tax Collection Fell Massively in October 2022

The tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stood at nearly Rs. 513 billion in October 2022 against the target of Rs. 534 billion, depicting a massive shortfall of Rs. 21 billion.

The tax collection from July-October (2022-23) amounted to Rs. 2,148 billion against the target of Rs. 2,143 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 5 billion.

The tax collection stood at Rs. 513 billion in October 2022 against Rs. 446.5 billion collected in October 2021, reflecting an increase of Rs. 65.5 billion.

The FBR has also not released an official press release on tax collection because it could not achieve its monthly target of October 2022.