Bangladeshi Cricketers Question Umpiring Blunders in India Match

The India-Bangladesh match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has sparked debate in the cricket community, with fans asking umpires if some of the crucial decisions should have been reviewed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh wicket-keeper, Nurul Hasan, also expressed concerns about some of the decisions that swung the match in favor of the Men in Blue, claiming that those matters should have been discussed with the TV umpire.

The wicket-keeper batter, who nearly led his team to a historic victory by scoring 25 runs off 14 balls in the last overs, stated that they were aware that the outfield was wet but still allowed the game to continue.

Nurul also highlighted the fake fielding of Virat Kohli during the sixth over of the Bangladesh innings, which, according to ICC rules, should have resulted in Bangladesh receiving five penalty runs.

We all saw that it was wet ground. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialize.

It is worth noting that with this five-run victory, the Rohit-Sharma-led side has now nearly qualified for the semi-finals of the marquee event, while the Men in Green and Bangladesh have almost lost their chances.