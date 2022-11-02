Haval H6 HEV Vs. MG HS PHEV — Which Hybrid SUV is Better?

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has debuted Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid SUV — Haval H6 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) — to the surprise of many.

Although it has no locally assembled rivals yet, H6 HEV competes with two hybrid SUVs, both of which, are completely built-up (CBU) imports. One of its rivals is MG HS plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

MG debuted the HS PHEV in Pakistan last year. However, the company currently isn’t taking orders for its hybrid SUV and is likely to resume bookings with a price well-over Rs. 10 million.

With that in mind, is H6 HEV a better value than HS PHEV? Let us place both cars side by side and find out:

Exterior

Haval H6 HEV

Although the original Gen-3 H6 is already a handsome SUV, the HEV variant comes with slightly zany styling.

The front fascia features a larger front grille and a different bumper design for a more aggressive look. H6 HEV still boasts a boxy silhouette and a broad stance. It has modern dual projector headlamps, a new grille that blends in with the body, a sharper front bumper, and a long snout that enhances its road presence.

The side profile has body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a regal look. The blacked-out alloy rims and door sashes lend a slight cosmetic flair over the 1.5T and 2.0T variants.

While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks dull. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and the taillight design makes the rear resemble most crossover SUVs on Pakistani roads. Overall, though, H6 HEV is still a handsome SUV but lacks the restrained beauty of its rival.

MG HS PHEV

We are already quite familiar with MG HS’s looks, and the PHEV variant is no different. This is a positive attribute, as HS is widely acknowledged to be a good-looking vehicle.

The front features elegant headlights with projector lamps and a unique DRL pattern that also function as sequential indicators. It has a nicely proportioned front grille that is surrounded by chrome trim, with a large MG logo in the middle.

The SUV looks fairly typical from the side. Although, elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and chrome strips surrounding the A, B, and C pillars add flamboyance to an otherwise subdued look.

The rear has sleek taillights, reflectors, a scuff-plate-Esque trim, and dual exhausts that allow for a sporty look. Overall, HS PHEV understated beauty still shines in a sea of over-styled SUVs.

Interior

H6 HEV

Haval H6 boasts a clean, yet futuristic cabin. Everything on the dash and the center console is either a screen, a dial, a small button, or a flat panel. The seats and other surfaces are wrapped in high-end materials.

With the modern three-spoke steering design and a smooth dash, the front compartment looks contemporary, yet intuitive. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and their luggage.

HS PHEV

Overall, HS PHEV’s cabin looks fairly premium, with stitched leather on the seats, door panels, and dashboard. The leather trim is complemented by the brushed aluminum trim pieces at various spots throughout the cabin. Other features such as a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting add to the aesthetic flair.

The cabin space is sufficient to easily and comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. Overall, HS PHEV’s cabin is a nice place to be on any journey.

Dimensions

The dimensions of both SUVs are as follows:

Measurements Haval H6 HEV MG HS PHEV Length 4,653 mm 4,574 mm Width 1,886 mm 1,876 mm Overall Height 1,734 mm 1,664 mm Wheelbase 2,738 mm 2,720 mm Ground Clearance 212 mm 145 mm Curb Weight 1,770 kg 1,775 kg Luggage Capacity 600 liters 463 liters

Performance

HS PHEV

MG HS PHEV features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which, coupled with a hybrid electric motor, sends 285 horsepower (hp) and 370 newton-meters (Nm) of torque to front wheels only via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

HS PHEV consists of a McPherson struts suspension up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront, and outback, with Anti-lock Breaking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The advert for MG HS PHEV claims fuel consumption of 55 km/l. The real mileage in Pakistan varies from around 20-22 km/liter.

The company also claims that HS PHEV has an electric-only range of 51 kilometers.

H6 HEV

H6 HEV also has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a handsome 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque. The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock ABS, EBD, and BA technology for optimal stopping power.

Haval claims that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of traveling 18 kilometers per liter, while the highway consumption is even better. He added that H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.

Features

Both SUVs have the following features:

Specs and Features MG HS PHEV Haval H6 HEV Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Camera 360° 360° Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control No Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes Collision Warning Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes Parking Assist No Yes Airbags 6 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Parking Brake Electronic Electronic Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

The prices of both vehicles are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) MG HS PHEV (Bookings closed) 8,499,000 Haval H6 HEV 9,749,000

Verdict

Both SUVs have their own strengths, which makes them quite evenly matched. However, the Haval SUV has a major advantage in terms of availability by being a locally assembled SUV.

Bear in mind that MG HS PHEV’s bookings are closed for now and that the company will restart bookings at a much higher price. The price hike is likely to place it at a major disadvantage against its locally assembled adversary.

As the situation currently stands, Haval H6 HEV is the better option.