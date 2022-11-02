Haval H6 HEV Vs. MG HS PHEV — Which Hybrid SUV is Better?

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has debuted Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid SUV — Haval H6 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) — to the surprise of many.
Although it has no locally assembled rivals yet, H6 HEV competes with two hybrid SUVs, both of which, are completely built-up (CBU) imports. One of its rivals is MG HS plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
MG debuted the HS PHEV in Pakistan last year. However, the company currently isn’t taking orders for its hybrid SUV and is likely to resume bookings with a price well-over Rs. 10 million.
With that in mind, is H6 HEV a better value than HS PHEV? Let us place both cars side by side and find out:
Exterior
Haval H6 HEV
Although the original Gen-3 H6 is already a handsome SUV, the HEV variant comes with slightly zany styling.
The front fascia features a larger front grille and a different bumper design for a more aggressive look. H6 HEV still boasts a boxy silhouette and a broad stance. It has modern dual projector headlamps, a new grille that blends in with the body, a sharper front bumper, and a long snout that enhances its road presence.
The side profile has body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a regal look. The blacked-out alloy rims and door sashes lend a slight cosmetic flair over the 1.5T and 2.0T variants.
While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks dull. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and the taillight design makes the rear resemble most crossover SUVs on Pakistani roads. Overall, though, H6 HEV is still a handsome SUV but lacks the restrained beauty of its rival.
MG HS PHEV
We are already quite familiar with MG HS’s looks, and the PHEV variant is no different. This is a positive attribute, as HS is widely acknowledged to be a good-looking vehicle.
The front features elegant headlights with projector lamps and a unique DRL pattern that also function as sequential indicators. It has a nicely proportioned front grille that is surrounded by chrome trim, with a large MG logo in the middle.
The SUV looks fairly typical from the side. Although, elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and chrome strips surrounding the A, B, and C pillars add flamboyance to an otherwise subdued look.
The rear has sleek taillights, reflectors, a scuff-plate-Esque trim, and dual exhausts that allow for a sporty look. Overall, HS PHEV understated beauty still shines in a sea of over-styled SUVs.
Interior
H6 HEV
Haval H6 boasts a clean, yet futuristic cabin. Everything on the dash and the center console is either a screen, a dial, a small button, or a flat panel. The seats and other surfaces are wrapped in high-end materials.
With the modern three-spoke steering design and a smooth dash, the front compartment looks contemporary, yet intuitive. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and their luggage.
HS PHEV
Overall, HS PHEV’s cabin looks fairly premium, with stitched leather on the seats, door panels, and dashboard. The leather trim is complemented by the brushed aluminum trim pieces at various spots throughout the cabin. Other features such as a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting add to the aesthetic flair.
The cabin space is sufficient to easily and comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. Overall, HS PHEV’s cabin is a nice place to be on any journey.
Dimensions
The dimensions of both SUVs are as follows:
|Measurements
|Haval H6 HEV
|MG HS PHEV
|Length
|4,653 mm
|4,574 mm
|Width
|1,886 mm
|1,876 mm
|Overall Height
|1,734 mm
|1,664 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,738 mm
|2,720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|145 mm
|Curb Weight
|1,770 kg
|1,775 kg
|Luggage Capacity
|600 liters
|463 liters
Performance
HS PHEV
MG HS PHEV features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which, coupled with a hybrid electric motor, sends 285 horsepower (hp) and 370 newton-meters (Nm) of torque to front wheels only via a 9-speed automatic transmission.
HS PHEV consists of a McPherson struts suspension up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes, both upfront, and outback, with Anti-lock Breaking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.
The advert for MG HS PHEV claims fuel consumption of 55 km/l. The real mileage in Pakistan varies from around 20-22 km/liter.
The company also claims that HS PHEV has an electric-only range of 51 kilometers.
H6 HEV
H6 HEV also has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a handsome 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque. The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).
It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock ABS, EBD, and BA technology for optimal stopping power.
Haval claims that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of traveling 18 kilometers per liter, while the highway consumption is even better. He added that H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.
Features
Both SUVs have the following features:
|Specs and Features
|MG HS PHEV
|Haval H6 HEV
|Safety
|Central Power Door Locks
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera
|360°
|360°
|Daytime Running Lights
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS Brakes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-Start Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-Descent Control
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Traction and Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Yes
|Yes
|Collision Warning
|Yes
|Yes
|Blind Spot Monitoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Autonomous Emergency Braking
|Yes
|Yes
|Lane Keep Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Yes
|Airbags
|6
|6
|Convenience
|Smart Infotainment System
|Yes
|Yes
|12 Volt Socket
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Charging
|No
|Yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Push Start Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Brake
|Electronic
|Electronic
|Multiple Drive Modes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
|Panoramic
|Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable Steering Wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically Adjustable Front Seats
|Yes
|Yes
|ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
Price
The prices of both vehicles are as follows:
|Models
|Prices (Rs.)
|MG HS PHEV (Bookings closed)
|8,499,000
|Haval H6 HEV
|9,749,000
Verdict
Both SUVs have their own strengths, which makes them quite evenly matched. However, the Haval SUV has a major advantage in terms of availability by being a locally assembled SUV.
Bear in mind that MG HS PHEV’s bookings are closed for now and that the company will restart bookings at a much higher price. The price hike is likely to place it at a major disadvantage against its locally assembled adversary.
As the situation currently stands, Haval H6 HEV is the better option.