All You Need to Know About Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2023-24

The Chinese government under the China Scholarship Council (CSC) is offering an opportunity to Pakistani students/scholars to pursue their studies and carry out research at Chinese universities under the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS) Program 2023-24.

The Chinese government will provide the selected students to avail the opportunity to participate in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral/PhD programs in several fields of study, including science, agriculture, economics, history, etc.

Here is all you need to know Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS) Program 2023-24:

Programs Offered

Undergraduate (4-5 years of study tenure).

Master’s (2-3 years of study tenure).

Doctoral (3-4 years of research tenure).

Mandatory 1-2 years of Chinese language preparatory classes will also be offered during the study or research tenure.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals. Dual nationals are not eligible.

Applicants must be in good health.

Applicants can only apply if they have successfully completed their degrees.

For BS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant qualification (Intermediate/A-level/FA/FSc/12 years of education) by the closing date and be under the age of 25 years.

For MS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (BS/16 years of education) by the closing date and be under the age of 35 years,

For PhD scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (MS/MPhil/17-18 years of education) by the closing date and be under the age of 40 years.

All applicants have to fulfill the application requirements of CSC and the admission criteria of the respective Chinese university.

Deadline

The last to apply for CGS Program 2022-23 is 15 December 2022.

How to apply

Applicants must apply online at both the CSC and HEC portals. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

In addition, the applications will be rejected if applicants do not apply on both of the portals. It is also recommended that applicants provide all supporting documents in the required format, otherwise their applications will not be accepted.

Applying on HEC Portal

Applicants can apply for the scholarship via HEC’s online portal after completing their profiles.

Applying on CSC Portal

Applicants must also apply for the program via CSC/Campus China’s online portal through program Type: A and Agency No. 5861.

Documents Required

Copy of signed application forms downloaded from both HEC and CSC online portals.

Attested copies of all educational documents, one photocopy of CNIC/B-form, domicile, IBCC equivalency certificate, and HEC equivalency (if applicable).

A study plan or research proposal having 200 words for an undergraduate degree and 800 words for a postgraduate degree and PhD.

Copies of research publications and achievements for PhD candidates.

Language proficiency certificate (IELTS/TOEFL/HSK).

A copy of the first two pages of the passport valid until 1 March 2024.

Copy of the physical examination record, including blood tests, in English.

Police clearance certificate but not older than six months before the deadline.

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer if the applicant is employed.

Benefits

Tuition funds, which will cover education, administration costs, health insurance, and expenses to support activities. Note here that tuition funds will be used by the host university.

Free university dormitory or subsidized accommodation.

Stipend: Undergraduate students: CNY 2,500 per month. Postgraduate students: CNY 3,000 per month. PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month.

Travel expenses will be paid by the scholarship awardee himself/herself.

Read more about the Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2022-23 at HEC’s official website.