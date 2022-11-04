New Zealand First to Qualify, England and Australia in Tussle for 2nd Spot

Check out the updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Australia has moved to the top two of the Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter in their last Super 12 match on Friday, November 04, at the Adelaide Oval.

The Kane Williamson-led side qualified for the semi-final stages after defeating Ireland by 35 runs in their last-round match earlier today, increasing the number of points on the points table to seven with a healthy run rate of +2.113.

The home team, Australia, has now seven points, but they will be eliminated from the competition if the Jos Buttler-led side defeats Sri Lanka in their final encounter scheduled for tomorrow at Sydney Cricket Ground.

It is worth noting that if England wins against Asia Cup 2022 champions, England and Australia will have equal points, but England’s run rate gives them an advantage in advancing to the semi-finals.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand (Q) 5 3 1 1 7 +2.113 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 England 4 2 1 1 5 +0.547 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571

