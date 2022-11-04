Pakistan’s Focus is to Win Without Worrying About ‘Uncontrollable Things’: Shadab

Pakistan’s flamboyant all-rounder, Shadab Khan, revealed that Pakistan’s focus is to perform to the best of their abilities and secure a win against Bangladesh in their final Super 12s match of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He said that the entire team is in high spirits and they have not paid any attention to things that are out of their control.

The Men in Green are currently at the third spot in the points table and their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the competition are slim. The fate of their qualifications is out of their hands as they will be relying on one of Zimbabwe or the Netherlands to do them a favor.

In order to qualify for the next round, Pakistan will either need Zimbabwe to beat India or South Africa to lose against the Netherlands to go above either of the two teams in the points table. However, the Green Shirts need to beat Bangladesh regardless of the other results.

Shadab, who was the star of the match for Pakistan in their epic encounter against South Africa, believes that the team should not worry about the equation and enter the field against Bangladesh with a positive mindset.

“Just express yourself and don’t worry about anybody or anything else, because we can control the controllable things, so we just think about that,” Shadab stated after Pakistan’s 33-run win over South Africa.

The 24-year-old was sensational against South Africa as he scored 52 runs off 22 balls before picking up 2 crucial wickets to lead Pakistan to a convincing win. He will be aiming to repeat his heroics as Pakistan take on Bangladesh at Adelaide on Sunday, 6 November.

