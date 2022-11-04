Pakistan’s Waada Buys Rival Firm to Become Top Insurance Startup

Karachi-based online insurance startup Waada has acquired a rival company to become Pakistan’s largest insurance-tech startup, reported Bloomberg.

The company has acquired MicroEnsure Pakistan, a subsidiary of MIC Global that operates in South Asia and Africa, in an all-stock buyout. Waada did not disclose the deal’s value and also announced the completion of a $1.3 million seed round from local angel investors and foreign venture capital firms.

ALSO READ ADB Approves $5 Million for Naulong Integrated Water Resources Development Project

MicroEnsure and Waada both have a combined active customer base of 1.5 million and the latter is seeking to take advantage of it by opting for aggressive growth in today’s highly competitive market.

Waada investor Nadeem Hussain, who assisted in the deal with MicroEnsure, said, “This is the first of many consolidations which the Pakistan market will experience. The global slowdown will make fundraising difficult”.

Pakistan has one of the world’s largest unbanked populations, providing ample opportunity for growth in the country’s financial sector. The country’s insurance penetration rate is only 0.7 percent, trailing that of its Asian neighbors. In this regard, Waada’s goal is to add customers through online sign-ups and to distribute 10 million policies within three to five years.

ALSO READ Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Raise Seed Funding From US

2021 was a good year for Pakistan’s startup industry which received record funding at the time, but has since experienced a slump as venture investors became more cautious in the face of an economic slowdown and falling technology stocks.

This year, many companies bid farewell to the local startup landscape. Airlift Technologies, which raised Pakistan’s largest round, ceased operations in July. Vitol’s used-car venture VavaCars exited the market this year, and Dubai-based commute provider Swvl Holdings closed daily operations in the country after incurring losses.