India Seeks Release of 8 Ex-Navy Officers Arrested in Qatar Over Spying for Israel 

A top Indian diplomat is holding negotiations with Doha for the release of eight ex-Navy officials detained by Qatar on charges of spying for Israel in August.

According to previous reports, Doha authorities captured eight Indian navy officers in a covert operation. Note that the suspects worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy and actively participated in naval exercises.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Announces Dozens of BS-11 Scale Jobs

Just IN:— 8 former officials of Indian NAVY, arrested in Qatar, were involved in espionage for Israel. – Qatari officials — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) November 8, 2022

Reportedly, the officers have been working under this company in Doha for the last five years, and they were responsible for training the Qatari Navy. However, on 30 August, all of them became incommunicado and thus were not allowed to communicate.

On 3 November, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) claimed that the Indian mission to Doha is working diligently for their release and repatriation from Qatar.

ALSO READ SBP, FIA to Take Joint Action Against Illegal Forex Dealers

In addition, the Spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, stated that the Indian Embassy in Doha communicated with the Qatari authorities and that the Indian diplomats gained consular access to the detained officials and confirmed their well-being.

Moreover, the MEA revealed no information regarding the allegations against these former officials. Also, It is worth noting that the Indian MEA reacted after 65 days of their detention.