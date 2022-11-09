Social Media Goes Berserk As Pakistan Reaches T20 World Cup Final After 13 Years

By Haroon Hayder | Published Nov 9, 2022 | 5:52 pm

Pakistan is into its first T20 World Cup final after the 2009 edition. The Men in Green defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the SCG.

Pakistan fans are on cloud nine as everyone basically wrote the Green Shirts off after consecutive defeats in the opening two group matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

However, Pakistan bounced back and won the next three matches against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh. As has been the case in many ICC events, Pakistan relied on other teams for qualification to the next round.

The help unexpectedly came from the Netherlands as the northern European nation upset South Africa, who needed to win the match for semi-finals qualification.

With this, true to form, the Shaheens qualified for the next round when they were down and out and the Proteas choked when they were favorites to proceed to the semis.

Regardless of the help from other teams, Pakistan played brilliantly in the semi-final. Pakistan restricted New Zealand to a score of 152, chasing a modest total at the loss of three wickets.

More importantly, Babar Azam has bounced back into form at the right time. While fans are enjoying the big win, they are also hoping that Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the final, avenging the defeat in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Let's have a look at some of the top reactions after the win.

 

