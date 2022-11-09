Social Media Goes Berserk As Pakistan Reaches T20 World Cup Final After 13 Years

Pakistan is into its first T20 World Cup final after the 2009 edition. The Men in Green defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the SCG.
Pakistan fans are on cloud nine as everyone basically wrote the Green Shirts off after consecutive defeats in the opening two group matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.
However, Pakistan bounced back and won the next three matches against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh. As has been the case in many ICC events, Pakistan relied on other teams for qualification to the next round.
The help unexpectedly came from the Netherlands as the northern European nation upset South Africa, who needed to win the match for semi-finals qualification.
With this, true to form, the Shaheens qualified for the next round when they were down and out and the Proteas choked when they were favorites to proceed to the semis.
Regardless of the help from other teams, Pakistan played brilliantly in the semi-final. Pakistan restricted New Zealand to a score of 152, chasing a modest total at the loss of three wickets.
More importantly, Babar Azam has bounced back into form at the right time. While fans are enjoying the big win, they are also hoping that Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the final, avenging the defeat in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament.
Let’s have a look at some of the top reactions after the win.
Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022
– Pakistan fans just got the gift of Iqbal Day from our Shaheens. Many many congratulations to the whole nation on this victory. We are just one match away from becoming the World Champions Once again inshaAllah 🇵🇰#PakistanZindabad ❤️
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 9, 2022
Seems unreal but it’s Real #Final Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad 😍 pic.twitter.com/Xfag4QL7DU
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2022
Passion, commitment & discipline
Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible come back.
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 9, 2022
Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad!
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 9, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan 😭🇵🇰🇵🇰🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🌺🌺🌺 We are coming for you India! Get ready! #PakvNZ
— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 9, 2022
Pakistan have just played 4 knock-out games in a row. And they won all of them. Anyone who says we don’t ‘deserve’ to be in the final is stupid.
— Haroon (@hazharoon) November 9, 2022
Congratulations Team Pakistan Great Team effort well done boys .Good luck for final #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰
— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) November 9, 2022
T20 World Cup final for Pakistan!
Amazing scenes at SCG. Boys have their ticket to Melbourne.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022
Yay 😀 clinical performance congratulations 🥳 to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 and of course to all Pakistanis . Now let’s enjoy the finals . #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 9, 2022
Unbelievable scenes here. Pakistan into the finals! pic.twitter.com/1daHiYa3ZO
— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 9, 2022
Congratulations to Team Pakistan on reaching the Final of T20 World Cup after a fantastic performance! The whole Nation prays for Pakistan’s success in Final too! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TaRb9m1wvX
— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022