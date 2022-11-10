CDA to Plant Trees on Land Recovered From Encroachers

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to plant trees on land worth billions of rupees that it has recovered from land grabbers in the federal capital.

As part of a grand encroachment drive, the civic agency recently reclaimed government property that had been unlawfully occupied by the land mafia.

According to a CDA official, the authority will carry out a plantation drive on the recovered land in order to protect it from the land mafia and increase green spaces across the federal capital.

It is important to note that the CDA has recovered government property in several locations of Islamabad, including the Kuri area, Mouza Bhekar in the E-12/3 sector, C-12 sector, Sarai Kharboza along the GT Road, and the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Furthermore, Chairman CDA, Captain (ret.) Muhammad Usman Younis, convened a meeting to discuss the use of solar energy in the federal capital’s streetlights and offices of the civic agency.

In this regard, the Chairman issued orders and announced that a consultant will be hired to find viable sites for green energy while keeping Islamabad’s future requirements in mind.

Moreover, he also ordered the preparation of PC-II and said that the adoption of green energy is essential for Pakistan, and CDA will transform itself into a modern institution.

He further detailed that such steps will not only save electricity but also dramatically decrease costs.