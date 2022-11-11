A Dozen Women Officers Given Leadership Roles at Islamabad’s Police Stations

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have appointed 12 women officers as administration and investigation officers-in-charge in six police stations across the federal capital, to ensure equal representation of women in the city’s police.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), directed the appointments to improve the police force’s productivity.

The IGP expressed that the women police officers would work alongside male officers to resolve the concerns of women who come to police stations in the best possible manner and that similar appointments will be made in the other police stations around the city as well when more policewomen are hired.

Women police officers did not hold any leadership positions in the city’s police force before this. The officers are being appointed at the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Shalimar, Aabpara, Kohsar, and Margalla police stations.

In related news, the acting IGP of Balochistan revealed that two new women-exclusive police stations will be established in the province, during a press conference earlier this week, expressing that the women police officers operating them have been specially trained in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) and other institutions.

A model police station of this kind has already been operational in the provincial capital Quetta and has been pivotal in providing services to the women who felt reluctant in approaching male police officers.