Several BS and Associate Degree Programs Abolished in Islamabad’s Govt Colleges

The protest of public sector college teachers against the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has entered its third day today as they refuse to back down from their demands.

Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) is leading the protest against the FDE that has reportedly abolished several 4-year BS programs and 2-year Associate Degree (AD) programs in many government colleges.

ALSO READ Renowned Private School Caught Advertising Misleading Salaries for Teachers

Parents who cannot afford exorbitant university fees opt to send their children for higher education degrees in government colleges. Abolishing different programs leaves them with no choice but to send their children to universities.

Moreover, FDE’s schedule of the BS and AD programs is proving counterproductive for teachers as they are forced to teach students even during summer vacations.

In a separate development, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) took stern notice of Islamabad’s renowned private schools and colleges observing a holiday due to the prevailing law and order situation.

Froebel’s International School F-7/2, Roots International School and College H-8/4, City School E-11/3, Lahore Grammar School H-8/1, Super Nova Education System F-8/1, and Beaconhouse School System Bani Gala observed closure on 8 November without considering that roads in the federal capital were open and law and order situation was under control.