Pakistani Woman First South-Asian to be Elected Vice President of ACCA

Ayla Majeed, a renowned Pakistani woman financial and business advisor, has been elected as the Vice President (VP) of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

With this, Ayla has become the first South Asian woman to be selected as the VP of the ACCA in its rich and diverse history, which spans over 118 years.

Speaking in this regard, Ayla said that she would like to express her gratitude on the occasion of being elected to the Global Council of ACCA. She thanked the ACCA for allowing her to continue her role in the council working towards future growth, increased global reach, relevance, and recognition of ACCA.

Ayla added that talented members contested in this year’s ACCA elections and it makes her immensely happy that the election process is evolving with the profession.

About Ayla Majeed

Ayla holds an MBA degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and LLB (Hons) from the University of London. She is also an alumna of Harvard Kennedy School; University of Oxford, and Nanyang Technological University.

She has 20 years of experience in transaction advisory, mergers, acquisitions, and corporate governance.

She is an international speaker and a strong advocate of sustainability; takes part in contributing to important themes: Digital Transformation, Belt & Road Initiative, Future of Work, Future of Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure.

Ayla is an independent director on boards in the energy, pharmaceutical, and not-for-profit sectors.

She is also a member of the Global Future Council of Energy of the World Economic Forum and is also a Young Global Leader of the WEF.