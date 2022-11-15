KP Announces Huge Increase in Salaries of Second-Shift School Teachers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to increase the salaries of thousands of teachers serving in hundreds of second-shift schools all over the province.

According to details, KP’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department will raise the salaries of second-shift teachers by up to Rs. 13,000. The department has also prepared a summary in this regard.

The KP government had set up double-shift schools with the aim to enroll out-of-school children and ease some burden from already overcrowded public schools in the province.

Around 3,000 teachers were hired to serve these schools in March. The provincial government had allocated Rs. 110 million for these schools in settled districts and Rs. 35 million for schools in merged districts. They first teach students in the morning shift and then they teach students in the second shift as well.

In a recent development, it was reported that thousands of teachers serving in hundreds of double-shift schools in KP have not received salaries for the past several months.

KP’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department has not disbursed salaries to teachers of 1,443 double-shift schools in 27 districts of the province for the last five months.

The provincial government disbursed the salaries for March, April, and May in May. However, they are yet to receive the salaries for June, July, August, September, and October.