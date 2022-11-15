Zong to Cooperate with IT Ministry for 5G Launch

Zong Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wang Hua has said that his company is willing to cooperate with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) for the launch of 5G in Pakistan.

The CEO called on the Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday.

The IT minister said that to improve the quality of services, the telecom sector has to upgrade its infrastructure.

He said that providing broadband services in every corner of the country is the top priority of the government and highlighted that all possible measures are being taken to resolve taxation and other issues of telecom operators. He further added that the ministry is fully committed to launching 5G services in the country next year.

Hua mentioned that Zong will soon launch an application for the e-commerce sector.