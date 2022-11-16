Rimac Nevera Defeats Tesla to Become The World’s Fastest Electric Car [Video]

Rimac Nevera, a Croatian all-electric hypercar has become the world’s fastest-production electric vehicle (EV) with a top speed record of 256 mph (412 km/h).

Prior to the Nevera, the speed record was held by Tesla Model S Plaid. However, despite this legendary milestone, Rimac isn’t satisfied with this result as it believes that the track didn’t have long enough straightaways to let the Nevera reach its limit.

The $2.44 billion hypercar made its debut in 2022 as a competitor to hypercars such as Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Jesko, SSC Tuatara, and other similar cars.

It has a quad-electric motor setup, paired to a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, that allows for a combined output of 1,914 horsepower (hp) and 2,360 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which allows it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 1.9 seconds.

From the factory, Rimac Nevera’s top speed is limited to 330 kph. However, by paying extra, the customers can have the limiter deleted to have access to 412 km/h of top speed.

Rimac Nevera is one of the quickest cars on earth with the ability to leave all of its competitors in the dust in short bursts. However, experts state that, with the advantage of gearing, the petrol-powered hypercars can achieve much greater top speeds than the Nevera.

With that, Rimac also acknowledges that all-electric powertrains have a long way to go to even come at par with internal combustion engines in terms of performance.