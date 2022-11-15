This Daihatsu Cast-Like Electric Car is Cheaper Than Suzuki Alto

Chinese automakers are making swift headway in the electric vehicle (EV) market by launching several cheap EVs. Recently, Lingbox launched a new cheap mini-EV called BOX Cai Wenji.

BOX Cai Wenji belongs in the K-car segment and is essentially a rebadged all-electric version of an already amazing Daihatsu Cast hatchback. This tiny EV competes with SAIC’s Wuling Honguang Mini EV, Changan Lumin Corn, and Chery QQ EV.

Lingbox will officially launch the BOX Cai Wenji with 19.2 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries that provide 220 kilometers of range.

The low and mid-tier variants will produce 41 horsepower (hp) while the top-tier variant will produce 48 hp. On paper, BOX Cai Wenji offers more power and a better range than all of its competitors.

BOX Cai Wenji has several interesting and useful features. It has a floating touch screen that provides access to navigation, phone, music, radio, and autonomous driving functions. It also has hazard lights, an engine start/stop button, climate control, a USB port, and a 12-volt socket.

It has an all-digital driver’s display that shows the car’s range, speed, battery charge, and energy consumption rate. The center console includes window switches, a gear selector dial, and a drive mode selector.

BOX Cai Wenji has a sticker price equivalent to Rs. 1.8 million, which is much cheaper than Pakistan’s most popular economy car — Suzuki Alto.