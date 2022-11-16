2023 Toyota Prius Gets a Fresh New Look With More Power [Images]

Over the past two decades, Toyota Prius became a household name across the globe due to its promising reliability, reasonable comfort, practicality, and excellent fuel economy. Despite that, it was never regarded as a desirable car due to its bland, or in recent times, downright ugly design.

However, with a new look, upgraded powertrain, high-tech features, and a performance boost, the 5th-generation Prius seems like an enticing new prospect.

Design and Styling

The general shape of the car is the same, perhaps in the interest of low drag. However, in terms of styling, the new Prius has come a long way from its weird-looking predecessor.

ALSO READ 2024 Toyota Prado to Feature a Hybrid Diesel Engine

The official images flaunt a sharp front end with a chiseled bonnet and bumper, sleek headlights with U-shaped LED DRLs, a hunkered-down stance, and a lowered windshield placement that allows for a sporty look.

The side profile follows a straight line to the middle, curves downwards around the back door, and swells around the rear tires, showcasing subtle aggression in the styling. The huge and newly-designed wheels also accentuate the attractiveness.

The rear end features the classic downward-sloping hatch which also entails the middle taillight strip. The taillights are thin and sharp, as they span across the width of the car. A black trim surrounds the taillights and drips down on either side to give a unique look.

With its new look, the gen-5 Prius has gone from being an eyesore to eye candy.

Interior

The interior also boasts a stylish cockpit and dash design, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a large infotainment system, and tactile buttons for various commands.

The interior comes with black tones throughout and coordinated instrument panel and seat stitching finishes, achieving a balance between sportiness and sophistication. Toyota will reveal the complete list of features upon the car’s formal launch.

Performance

The new Prius comes with Toyota’s first 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System that combines a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries for an output of 221 horsepower (hp). The company claims that this powerplant allows the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

ALSO READ This Daihatsu Cast-Like Electric Car is Cheaper Than Suzuki Alto

The new model has a 13.6-kilowatt-hour battery instead of the 8.8-kWh pack in the previous model. Although the exact fuel economy is currently unknown, Toyota claims that it is “50 percent greater than the current generation.”

The new Prius will also have Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system to allow for better performance on road surfaces with poor grip. It will also have a solar charging system that generates enough power for up to 1,250 km (776 miles) of driving per year.

Price and Launch

Toyota is expected to formally launch the all-new Prius next year. Given that the new generation will have all the latest features, a better powertrain, and better styling, the new Prius will likely be significantly more expensive than the outgoing generation.