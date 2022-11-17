Babar Masih Lays Bare Sports Board’s Tall Claims of Financially Supporting Players

Pakistan’s renowned snooker player, Babar Masih, has stated that he bears all expenses of his international tours on his own because the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) does not support players financially.

Speaking to the media, Babar said, “I got $1,000 prize money in Turkey, and with this money, I will buy a ticket to play in Bangladesh because the association has given a straight answer that the sports board is not giving any money.”

The top-ranked amateur snooker player won a bronze medal for his country last week after defeating Indian opponent, Brijesh Damani, in the World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022 in Turkey.

However, the Rawalpindi-born player did not advance to the final, as he was defeated 5-3 by Japan’s Lim Kok Leong in the championship’s semi-final in Antalya.

While requesting financial assistance from the Sports Board, IBSF World 6-Reds Snooker Championship 2021 runner-up stated that the federation should assist the players for them to focus on the game.