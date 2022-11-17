Fear Grips Locals After Reports of 5 Leopards in Islamabad’s Saidpur Village

In a rare occurrence, locals have reported the presence of up to five leopards in Islamabad’s Saidpur Village.

According to media reports, mosques in the village have told residents to stay at home as four to five leopards have been spotted.

Soon after the news surfaced, the Islamabad police said that it has deployed personnel at the village for the safety of the locals.

The statement issued by the Islamabad police further said that the Wildlife department has also been notified about the reported presence of the leopards.

It is pertinent to mention here that leopard sightings in the Margalla Hills are not uncommon, however, the reported presence of such a large number of leopards in one area is a bit surprising.