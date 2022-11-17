Land Alloted for New State-of-the-Art Police Station in Banigala

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) allocated 16 kanals of land for the Banigala police station in Islamabad on Wednesday, which would help to guarantee effective policing in the region and give quick assistance to locals.

A total of 16 kanals of land has been allocated for the Banigala police station, courtesy of the personal attention of Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get Another Mass Transit Project in 2023

The CDA has released an allocation letter for the new structure. The allotment procedure for the Khanna, Lohi Bher, and Nilore police stations is also ongoing and will be finished shortly.

The IGP stated that a state-of-the-art facility will be built for the Banigala police station, with separate offices for the investigative officers. He stated that residential barracks with full amenities will be built there for the officers as well.

In related developments, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) changed speed restrictions on different roads and highways in Islamabad earlier this week. The police department has warned the public to drive within the speed limit or face a hefty e-challan.

ALSO READ Redesigned Islamabad Museum Opened for Public Today

The notification stated that the speed limit for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) on the Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway, and Murree Road will be 80 km/h and 65 km/h for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV).