More Specs of iQOO 11 and Neo7 SE Leaked Before Launch

There are a few things that iQOO hasn’t disclosed about its next flagship phone, iQOO 11. We only knew that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is what iQOO will be using, but fortunately, more of its details have been leaked, which give us more insight about the upcoming beast. In addition, details about a more affordable Dimensity 8200-based phone, the iQOO Neo7 SE, have also been leaked.

About iQOO 11

Geekbench has already benchmarked the iQOO 11, and we know about its new chipset. According to rumors, the device that took the test housed 12GB of LP-DDR5X RAM. The fast processor will also make use of its support for the new UFS 4.0 storage format, although capacities are unknown.

This leak confirms what has already been said, that the phone will use Samsung E6 technology, a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a touch-sampling rate of 300Hz.

Note here that the iQOO 10 uses an E5 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but this one will have an E6 panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. In addition to the 50MP main camera, the 11 is said to feature a 13MP ultra-wide, an 8MP macro, and a selfie camera with a 16MP sensor. Strange, no telephoto lens even though the iQOO 10, its predecessor, has one even if it’s only 2x.

Furthermore, the iQOO 11 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging (the iQOO 11 Pro will offer 200W charging). The phone’s measurements will be 164.8 x 77.0 x 8.5mm and it will weigh 205g. It will be offered in two racing-themed color schemes, Isle of Man Edition and Track Edition.

About iQOO Neo7 SE

As far as the affordable phone is concerned, the iQOO Neo7 SE will have a 6.78-inch screen, but it will use an E5 panel with HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 8200 GPU will be used in the Neo7s, meaning they will have lower resolution and refresh rates, but lower GPU power as well. We heard that the Neo7s will be more powerful with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The iQOO Neo7 SE is said to have an OIS-equipped main camera module, as well as 120W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery.

Launch Dates

Additionally, iQOO hasn’t announced official launch dates, but the iQOO 11 is expected to be released before the end of the year. It will arrive in India and Malaysia, among other places. The Neo7 SE may be released in December 2022 or January 2023.