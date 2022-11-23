PCB’s New Tournament to Provide Emerging Women Chance to Play Top-Level Cricket

In order to incentivize domestic performers, the best performer of every match will get Rs, 20,000 and the player of the tournament will bag Rs. 50,000. The winning team will receive Rs. 1 million, while the runner-up will get Rs. 500,000.

The tournament provides an opportunity for the players to get acclimatized to the T20 format, while it will help coaches and selection committee to select squads for the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s World Cup and ICC T20 Women’s World Cup – both events scheduled to take place in South Africa next year.

The tournament will be played in two phases. In the first phase, three teams namely Conquerors, Invincibles, and Stars will take part from 26 November to 2 December. Conquerors consist of U19 players, while Invincibles and Stars consist of emerging players. Each side will feature in four matches in the first phase.

In the second phase, the performers of the first phase will be provided an opportunity to feature in one of the four sides namely Blasters, Challengers, Dynamites, and Strikers. Pakistan’s elite cricketers will feature in the second phase.

The second phase of the tournament will run from 5 December to 9 December, while the squads of the four sides will be named in due course.

The first phase will be played on a double-league basis, while the second phase will run on a single-league basis. All matches will be played in Lahore, which will start at 10:00, while the toss will take place at 09:30.