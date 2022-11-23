Planning Ministry to Establish Governance Innovation Lab to Ensure Good Governance

In order to ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Ministry for Planning Development and Special Initiatives has decided to establish the Governance Innovation Lab (GIL).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a roundtable on good governance and transparency organized by the Planning Commission. The roundtable was attended by experts from various fields who shared their ideas for the implementation of this initiative. “The key objectives of the Governance Innovation Lab will be transparent, inclusive and responsive government,” said the minister, while emphasizing citizens’ participation in ensuring good governance.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Ease of Doing Business Low Due to Absence of Trade Dispute Resolution System

The minister stated that we are facing a severe resource crunch, so the efficiency of investment is critical. He added that due to limited resources, we have no choice but to frame inefficient policies.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the gap between the citizens and the government. We need to ensure innovative solutions for governance and maximize efficiency, said the minister, while urging the stakeholders to create a window to report misappropriation related to development projects.

Similarly, the minister emphasized the significance of maintaining political stability in the country in order to complete the 10-year long-term plan. “Without political stability, we can’t achieve the desired result therefore, continuity of policies are the key driver,” said the Minister.

ALSO READ Senate Body Demands Suspension of FBR Officials Involved in Harassment of Tax Filers

He also said that Transparency International reported that corruption has decreased in Pakistan from 2013–17, and according to the global ranking for 2018–22, the level of corruption has increased in Pakistan. The participants also highlighted the importance of e-governance and the accessibility of data to fill the gap between the state and its citizens. Similarly, the Pakistan Innovation Fund is also being set up to facilitate start-ups.