Punjab Decides to Restore Sports Activities in Educational institutes

Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss major steps in higher education across the province and promote them in line with international standards.

During the meeting, the restoration of sports activities in all educational institutes was approved to promote healthy activities in society. The financial autonomy of the colleges was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by CM Punjab himself, with Adviser to the CM, Aamir Saeed Raan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Higher Education Department, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Chief Minister told the media that reforms would be implemented to ensure the transparent use of funds in universities. The legislation would also allow the hiring of consultants from local universities.

Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that education has been made free up to graduation by the incumbent govt while his earlier education reforms program was appreciated globally.

Chief Minister Punjab further stated that the provincial government will also establish IT wings to provide necessary facilities in colleges and to identify the non-availability of facilities.