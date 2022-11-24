Lt. General Asim Muneer Appointed Pakistan’s New Army Chief

Lt. General Asim Muneer has been appointed as the eleventh Chief of the Army (COAS) of the Pakistan Army following General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement.

According to the details, Lt. General Asim Muneer will carry out the duties of the country’s most important position after his elevation to the rank of full General.

ALSO READ Sindh High Court Acquits All Convicts in Perween Rahman Murder Case

Meanwhile, Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been named the 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which is the highest-ranking and senior-most uniformed military position on paper.

The six contenders for the promotion to the level of COAS as well as the suggested names for CJCSC were included in a summary that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) forwarded to the Prime Minister’s (PM) Office.

ALSO READ Qatar Wins Hearts for Beginning FIFA World Cup With Recitation of Quran [Video]

As per reports, the summary comprised the names of lieutenant generals based on their seniority and performance.

Furthermore, the newly-appointed COAS will formally assume his position on 29 November, the same day that the present COAS, General Bajwa, would hang up his uniform after completing his six-year tenure.