Hilal Foods Partners with Colony Foods UAE to Enhance its Presence in the Middle East

Pakistani confectionary manufacturing company, Hilal Foods, has partnered with the UAE’s Colony Foods as its exclusive distribution partner for the UAE region.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held earlier this month in Dubai where Faisal Munshi, CEO, of Hilal Foods, and Faiz Afzaluddin, COO & Managing Director at Colony Foods, signed the agreement.

Hilal Foods has a legacy of more than 65 years in manufacturing a wide range of confectionery, baking items, and beverages.

The company has built a strong business relationship with customers in over 25 countries, including the USA, Europe, Canada, and Australia, for over 15 years.

Hilal Foods has a strong presence in the Middle East region. This partnership with UAE’s leading food distribution company, Colony Foods, will create new possibilities to tap into other markets.

Colony Foods has over 3,000 merchants across the UAE and are continuing to grow its presence. Over the last few years, Colony Foods has built a strong portfolio of brands which includes brands from Pakistan and other countries.

Colony Foods is working with manufacturers to help design the market entry strategies, product design, pricing, and promotion.

Commenting on the partnership, Afzaluddin, ‘Hilal Foods is a perfect fit for our product portfolio as their products have an attractive price point and brand appeal in the segment, we operate in.”

“The products have received a very good response in a short span of time across the UAE. Our placement strategy for Hilal products is not only limited to the Pakistani diaspora, the brand has very good scope in other segments as well,” he added,

Faisal Munshi, CEO, of Hilal Foods, said, “We aim to expand our network in the Middle East market with an extensive customer-centric approach. Our goal is not only to increase the distribution of the current portfolio but also to cater to the UAE market with new customized and innovative products.”

“Furthermore, we proactively seek to bring high-value products to the international market by exploiting the latest manufacturing processes,” he added.

Hilal Foods is proud of its partnership with Colony Foods and looks forward to their support in growing its footprint across the Middle East.