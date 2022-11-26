Top Pakistani Stars to Feature in Lanka Premier League

Pakistan’s top players have signed up for the upcoming edition of Sri Lanka’s T20 league, Lanka Premier League.

The star cricketers who have been roped in by the Lankan franchises include Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmad, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Anwar Ali, and Shoaib Malik.

The hard-hitting batter Haider Ali will be featuring in the next season of Lanka Premier League for the Aura Dambulla, while Jaffna Kings have boosted their batting line-up with the addition of veteran Shoaib Malik.

Galle Gladiators have signed up a number of Pakistani players. All-rounder Imad Wasim will be a part of the Galle Gladiators’ squad. Batters Iftikhar Ahmad, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Azam Khan are also set to don the Gladiators’ jersey.

Moreover, the two speedsters Mohammad Hasnain and Anwar Ali have also locked the deal with Galle Gladiators.

Lanka Premier League is set to start on 6 December in Sri Lanka. The T20 league features five teams competing for the title. The final of the third edition will take place on 23 December 2022.