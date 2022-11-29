James Anderson Sets Eyes on the Most Prized Pakistani Wicket in Test Series

Experienced England pacer, James Anderson, has stated that his team has watched videos of South Africa and Australia’s tours to Pakistan to understand the conditions ahead of the three-match Test series.

Speaking to the media, the leading wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket said that he knows very little about the pitch conditions, but will try to find out whether the surfaces will allow the ball to reverse swing or not.

The right-arm quickie went on to say that the visitors have been warmly welcomed in Pakistan and that they are looking forward to the series, as well as thanking Pakistani fans for such an unprecedented welcome.

While answering a question regarding Pakistan’s batting line-up, James Anderson added that the home team has very capable batters and that the visitors will give it their all if they want to win the series.

When asked if they had targeted any batter, the 40-year-old responded, “We have not targeted any specific Pakistani batter in the series but the wicket of Babar Azam will be important for England.”

Pakistan will face England in the first of three Test matches on Thursday, December 1, at Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. The second and third matches will be played in Multan and Karachi, respectively.