Joe Root Wins Hearts With Heartening Video of Feeding a Cat in Rawalpindi

Former England captain, Joe Root, was spotted feeding a kitten in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the last practice session before the first Test match against Pakistan, which begins tomorrow, December 1.

Danny Reuben, England’s Head of Communications, posted a video on his Twitter account and wrote, “Always thinking of others. Root feeding one of the Pindi Cricket Ground’s kittens this morning at practice.”

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals How His Father Stood Behind Him Despite All His Struggles

In the video, the right-handed batter can be seen carrying a cup of milk from the dressing room and then feeding a kitten, while other England cricketers can also be seen busy in the training session.

Always thinking of others. @root66 feeding one of the Pindi Cricket Ground’s kittens this morning at practice. 🐈 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/zoDyE4sK9f — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) November 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the experienced batter has been named to the playing eleven for the first of three Test matches, as the team management announced the team.

ALSO READ Pakistani Domestic Cricketers Will Now Receive Up to Rs. 36 Lac as Basic Salary

It was reported that the curtain-raiser of the historic series may be postponed as half of the visiting squad is suffering from a viral infection, which also forced them to miss today’s training session.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board later said in a statement that they are in contact with the ECB regarding the start of the series and will provide an update soon.