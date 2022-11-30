Punjab University Opens Registration for MA and MSc Private Exams 2023

The Punjab University (PU) has begun registration for MA and MSc (private) annual exams in 2023 for applicants who passed BA and BSc exams this year or earlier.

According to the details, PU is offering a broad range of disciplines in which candidates may sit for exams as private candidates without being regular students of the university. With the help of private exams, candidates with busy schedules can graduate without compromising their daily routine.

Here is all you need to about PU’s MA and MSc (private) Exams 2023:

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed BA or BSc in 2022 or earlier.

Candidates having a diploma or A-level degree have to submit an IBCC equivalency certificate or a NOC from the relevant board.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via PU’s registration portal.

After registration, candidates are required to submit hard copies of the registration form, CNIC/B-form, educational documents, and original fee receipt to the PU’s registration branch before the deadline, which is mentioned below.

Deadline

The last date to register for MA or MSc (private) exams is 31 January 2023.

Fee Details

The fees, including late and double fees, that candidates must pay as a penalty if the deadline expires are listed below:

Fee Amount (PKR) Date Single Fee (within the deadline) Rs. 5,280 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023 Late Fee Rs. 6,280 1 February to 28 February 2023 Double Fee Rs. 10,560 1 March to 15 May 2023

Subjects

Following are the subjects in which candidates can appear as private candidates for MA or MSc:

Urdu

English

Islamic Studies

Punjabi

Political Science

History

Mathematics

Arabic

Philosophy

Persian

Economics

French

Kashmiriyat

Other Details

Any regular candidate who left the university and now wishes to reapply for admission as a private student may do so by providing the previous registration number by paying Rs. 100 in PU’s HBL account for a duplicate registration card.