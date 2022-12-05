England’s Star Player Ruled Out of Test Series Against Pakistan

England all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match Test series against Pakistan due to a knee injury sustained in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The injury of the star all-rounder is a huge blow for the visitors at this stage of the historic series, as their right-arm fast bowler, Mark Wood, is also injured and missed the first Test.

The speedster suffered a hip injury in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, he is expected to return to the playing 11 for the second Test scheduled to start on December 09 in Multan.

According to media reports, the 30-year-old Livingstone will not be able to stay with the Ben Stokes-led squad any longer and will return to England on Tuesday to undergo rehabilitation.

Talking about the first match, England is in a commanding position on the fifth day after James Anderson picked the wicket of the in-form batter, Imam-ul-Haq, at the start of the first session.

The home side currently needs 250 more runs on the final day and has seven wickets in hand with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel batting.