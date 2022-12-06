Pakistan is Meeting all External Financial Obligations: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that Pakistan is meeting all of its external financial obligations and has recently repaid a $1 billion bond.

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner along with UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber called on the finance minister at the Finance Division.

The finance minister apprised them of the overall economic outlook of the country. He shared the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program and shared that the overall reconstruction and rehabilitation phase is going to take up to 7 years.

He mentioned that the government has a comprehensive and pragmatic program in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

The minister briefed them about the policies and measures being undertaken by the government for safeguarding the vulnerable segments of society. He said that the government aims to ensure economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth. Other matters of common interest were also discussed during the meeting.

The high commissioner commended the practical measures being undertaken by the government and offered all possible help of the British Government to the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impacts of the post-flood crisis.

The finance minister thanked the high commissioner for his cooperation and support. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.